Mango recipes to sweeten your summer food

Whether you want to dig into mango rice or salad or enjoy mango popsicle or lassi, we have got you covered.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:51 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: It’s summer, which means it is officially mango season! If you are a mango lover, here are a few mango recipes that you can try this summer – whether you are looking for a smoothie, salad, snack, pickle, or dessert, there is a recipe for everyone.

Mango salad

1. Put one cup of chopped raw mango into a mixing bowl and add ¼ cup diced onions, ½ teaspoon red chilli powder, two teaspoons sugar, ½ teaspoon cumin powder, and salt and mix.

2. Cover and let it rest for 10 to 12 minutes. Serve as a side dish with your meals.

Mango salsa

1. Chop one large mango and put it in a mixing bowl, add ¼ cup chopped onions, ¼ cup chopped bell peppers, ½ teaspoon chopped green chillies, and two to three tablespoons chopped coriander leaves and mix.

2. Now add ½ teaspoon crushed black pepper, salt to taste, ¼ teaspoon ground cumin, ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder, and two teaspoons of lemon juice. Mix everything well and serve with crackers or use it as a stuffing in tacos.

Mango lassi

1. Chill two chopped mangoes in the fridge for half-an-hour. Once chilled, add it to a blender along with ½ cup yoghurt, and one cup milk and blend into a smoothie.

2. Add ice cubes or milk to adjust your consistency and serve chilled.

Mango rice

1. Soak one-and-a-half cups of rice in water for about 20 minutes and drain the water. Pressure cook the rice with two-and-a-half cups of water, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon of oil for two whistles.

2. Once cooked, spread the rice on a large plate to cool completely.

3. While the rice cools down, chop one large raw mango and add it to a grinder jar along with three dried red chillies, one chopped green chilli, one teaspoon white sesame seeds, a few peanuts, ½ cup grated coconut, and one teaspoon jaggery.

4. Grind to a semi-fine paste and keep it aside. Now in a pan, heat some oil and add a few peanuts, once they change colour add one teaspoon of mustard seeds and let it crackle.

5. Add one teaspoon each of chana dal and urad dal. Once done, add a few curry leaves and one dried red chilli. Then, add a pinch of hing and ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder.

6. Now, add the mango semi-paste and stir on medium heat. Once the mixture thickens and comes together, add salt and stir.

7. Now remove the pan from heat and add the sauteed paste to the cooked rice and mix until well combined.

8. Serve mango rice with papad and curd.

Mango rice paper rolls

1. For the dip, in a blender add one diced mango, and blend along with one teaspoon of lemon juice, two tablespoons of water, salt, and one tablespoon of siracha until smooth. Add ¼ cup coriander and pulse two to three times. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate.

2. Slice one mango, two bell peppers, and one carrot, and keep it aside.

3. Take one sheet of rice paper and dip it in water for five to ten seconds. Remove the paper and place it on a counter. Arrange the vegetables and a few mint leaves towards one end of the paper, leaving some space to fold.

4. Fold the corners to seal the end and roll the sheet as tightly as possible without breaking it.

5. Do the same for the remaining rice papers and cover them with aluminium foil to keep them from drying out.

6. Serve with mango cilantro dipping sauce.

Mango popsicle

1. In a bowl, whisk two cups of heavy cream with ¾ cup of powdered sugar until light and fluffy.

2. Add a few drops of vanilla essence to the cream with one cup of milk and mix.

3. Pour the mixture into ice cream moulds, place a wooden stick, and freeze overnight.

4. Now in a bowl pour three cups of mango pulp and ½ cup of melted white chocolate chips.

5. Remove the moulds and ensure that the popsicle is well set.

6. Dip the popsicle into the mango pulp and coat it well. Freeze the popsicle for two to three hours and repeat once again.

7. Once the coating is set, it is ready to serve!