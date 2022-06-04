Hyderabad: BJP demands CBI probe into Jubilee Hills gang-rape case

Hyderabad: The State BJP unit has demanded the State government to order for a CBI probe into the gang-rape of a minor girl in the city and place all the suspects under arrest.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “The State Government should order a CBI probe into the case and prove its commitment,” he demanded, pointing out that there were reports that apart from adults, children from highly influential families were involved in the case.

“In such a case, how can the State police conduct a free and fair investigation and facilitate in delivering justice to the affected family?” he asked.

Later, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao urged Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana to constitute an SOT under the supervision of a High Court judge for investigating the case.

Soon after placing a couple of suspects under arrest, the State police declared there was no involvement of children from highly influential families, he said.

“How can the State police give a clean chit to the suspects even before a court trial?” Rao asked.

