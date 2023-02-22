Hyderabad: Bomb call sends security personnel into tizzy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Security personnel went into a tizzy after unidentified persons made a phone call of a bomb being planted in Bellary Express train which was scheduled to depart from Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.

Following the call made to the police control room, a bomb squad rushed to the spot.

The Gopalapuram police and the Government Railway Police were conducting anti sabotage check in the train till reports last came in.