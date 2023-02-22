Hyderabad: Bomb call sends security personnel into tizzy

Following the call made to the police control room, a bomb squad rushed to the spot
Hyderabad: Security personnel went into a tizzy after unidentified persons made a phone call of a bomb being planted in Bellary Express train which was scheduled to depart from Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday.
The Gopalapuram police and the Government Railway Police were conducting anti sabotage check in the train till reports last came in.