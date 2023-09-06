Hyderabad bounces back from dry August

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: While August had the denizens enduring below-average rainfall and sweltering in sultry conditions, September brought in respite in the form of rejuvenating rains, compensating for the deficit rainfall of the previous month.

August will be remembered as one of the driest in recent memory for Hyderabad, with precipitation levels plummeting well below the expected average. The city that basked in July’s super rains was left disappointed as the heavens withheld their bounty in August.

The soaring temperatures in August had many Hyderabadis longing for the return of monsoons. The mercury often hovered well above 35 degrees Celsius.

As September began, the skies opened up to bless the city with much-needed rainfall. The transformation has been remarkable, with temperatures dropping below 30 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast to the scorching August days.

According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has already received 569.9 mm of rainfall this year (June 1 to September 5), surpassing the normal mark. The unexpected September downpour has not only compensated for August’s shortfall but has put the city into surplus.

Meteorologists predict that with more rains expected in the coming days, Hyderabad is likely to enter the ‘excess’ category for rainfall.

