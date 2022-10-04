Hyderabad: Boy drowns in Chacha Nehru Park

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

(Representational Image)) However, in a tragic incident, just a day before his birthday celebrations, the boy died after drowning in a pond at Masab Tank.

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ali would have been celebrating his ninth birthday on Tuesday. However, in a tragic incident, just a day before his birthday celebrations, the boy died after drowning in a pond at Masab Tank on Monday evening.

According to the police, Mohammed Ali, a resident of AC Guard, had gone to Chacha Nehru Park at Masab Tank, along with his family members on Monday evening. While the family members were busy in the park, the boy went missing.

After searching for the boy in the park for a couple of hours, the family members informed the Humayunnagar police who booked a case and started efforts to trace him. On Tuesday afternoon, the body of the child was found in the pond in the park.

The Humayunnagar police with the help of expert swimmers retrieved the body from the pond and shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. “The boy might have accidentally slipped into the pond while playing and drowned,” the police said.

The family of Mohammed Ali who were looking forward to his birthday today, were heartbroken and inconsolable at the incident. The boy’s father had passed away a couple of years ago and his mother has been taking care of the family.