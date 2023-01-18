Hyderabad: Former sepoy jailed for 20 years for raping minor girls

The court also imposed a fine of Rs.2 lakh on him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: A special court for POCSO Act cases sentenced a former sepoy of the Indian Army to 20 years rigourous imprisonment for raping two minor girls in separate incidents. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.2 lakh on him.

The convicted person Brijesh Kumar Yadav (32), who earlier worked as a sepoy at the Signal Regiment, targeted young couples in isolated areas near Ammuguda railway station. He attacked the vulnerable couples by injuring the male person in the guise of an in-charge officer of the area and raped the woman.

In the first incident which occurred in December 2017, he raped a 15-year-old girl by assaulting and chasing her boyfriend away.

Again in 2018, he targeted another minor girl who was with her male friend. He thrashed the boy and dragged the girl into nearby bushes and raped her.

The investigation officials could relate both the incidents with the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory reports confirming the involvement of Brijesh Kumar Yadav in both cases.

“We have consistently made sure that our approach has been victim centered and offender focused. Our victim notification, investigation techniques, scientific analysis of the evidence has enabled us to ensure justice to the victims,” said an official.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V.Anand appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team for securing the conviction.