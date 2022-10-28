Hyderabad: Brahma Kumaris honour Covid warriors of Kamineni Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

A team of doctors from Kamineni Hospitals were felicitated for providing medical advice in Hyderabad and Vijayawada during the peak period of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Hyderabad: Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya honoured Covid-19 warriors of Kamineni Hospitals at a special program organized at Kamineni Hospitals, King Koti.

Dr. Banarsilal Shah, Chief, Medical Wing, Brahma Kumaris world Headquarters, said, “the event was truly special because it celebrated and honoured the Covid warriors including doctors and support staff, who selflessly served the community during a time of crisis, going above and beyond their call of duty.”

Dr. Vasundhara Kamineni, Director, Kamineni Hospitals, said, “we are grateful to all of the courageous individuals who joined us in providing relief to the needy.”

Dr. Aditya, COO, Kamineni Hospitals and other senior health officials from the hospital were present.