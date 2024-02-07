Hyderabad: Butterfly Essentials launched by Rainbow Hospitals

The products under Butterfly Essentials offer a range of organic and natural products, aiming to provide a secure, nurturing environment for mothers and children in the retail landscape.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: City-based Rainbow Hospitals on Wednesday launched a specialized store Butterfly Essentials, with a range of products that are aimed at meeting the needs of women and children.

“This brand is specifically aimed at reflecting our commitment to provide quality care to the mother and child,” Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow’s Hospital, said.

The launch event of Butterfly Essentials held at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Banjara Hills, was graced by the presence of Sneha Reddy Allu, wife of star actor Allu Arjun, who officially inaugurated the store