Hyderabad: Car driver held for stealing gold ornaments from another car

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:01 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

(Representational image).

Hyderabad: A car driver who had stolen gold ornaments belonging to a family from a car parked at a hospital in Madhapur was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday.

The arrested person Mohammed Imran Khan (37), a resident of Shahalibanda had come to Yashoda Hospital at Madhapur on Thursday morning to drop a doctor. While leaving the hospital, he noticed the rear window of a car parked in the premises open and after putting his hand inside through the window, he picked up the handbag he found in the car and escaped.

DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli said a family from Nellore had come to the hospital for a checkup. The family had brought along gold ornaments along with them and had kept in a bag and in the hurry, left it in the car.

“Imran Khan on noticing the handbag in the car collected it and escaped. It contained jewellery valued at Rs. 12 lakh. On a complaint, the Madhapur police registered a case and formed three special teams which identified and tracked the offender and arrested him,” the official said.

The man is produced before the court and remanded.