Hyderabad: CMRIT celebrates national level fest “Illuminate 2K22”

Published Date - 10:56 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: CMRIT celebrated national level student technical fest “Illuminate 2K22”, here on its campus on Wednesday.

The campus wore a festive look with around 800 students from 45 colleges, taking part in the attractive technical and not-technical events that went on through the day.

The event provided a great opportunity for student to participate in various events to display their skills and emerge victorious. Technical events included paper presentations, poster presentations, project expo, technical quiz, coding and so while the Non –Technical events comprised of rangoli, face painting, mehendi, short film, photography contest, treasure hunt and gaming among other events.

In addition, there were exclusive events for MBA Graduates such as Ad maker, business proposals, jam session, business skills, young manager, brainstorming and team building. Cash prizes were given away to best performers in various technical events.

Dr Ch Gopal Reddy, Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions, Mr Ch Srisailam Reddy, Vice Chairman, CMRGI, Dr. M. Janga Reddy, Director, CMRIT, Dr. B. Satyanarayana, Principal, CMRIT were present at the event and urged students to be proactive in all spheres of life while setting a pathway of excellence in their respective professional endeavors.

