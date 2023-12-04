Hyderabad: Consulate General of UAE, TSFDC plant 52 new species of plants

On the occasion of UAE hosting the ‘COP28 Summit’ and celebrating it’s 52nd National Day, the Consulate General of UAE in Hyderabad in collaboration with TSFDC planted 52 new species of plants which were not existing in its Botanical Garden under the name COP28 Corner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

On the occasion of UAE hosting the ‘COP28 Summit’ and celebrating it’s 52nd National Day, the Consulate General of UAE in Hyderabad in collaboration with TSFDC planted 52 new species of plants which were not existing in its Botanical Garden under the name COP28 Corner

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosting the ‘COP28 Summit’ and celebrating it’s 52nd National Day, the Consulate General of UAE in Hyderabad in collaboration with Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has taken-up a green initiative and planted 52 new species of plants which were not existing in its Botanical Garden under the name COP28 Corner.

The Consul General of UAE, Aaref Alnuaimi planted Ghaf Plant (Jammi) which is a national tree of the UAE. “We are very happy to take this green initiative in this edutainment botanical garden. I thank all the TSDFC officials and staff for this opportunity. We will collaborate with TSFDC and take-up many green initiatives in future too,” he said.

Also Read One-horned rhino undergoes major surgery at Hyderabad zoo

The VC and MD, TSFDC, Dr. G. Chandrashekar Reddy IFS (PCCF), Ranjeeth Nayak, Executive Director Eco-Tourism, M.J.Akbar IFS (Retd.) Director, T.P. Thimmareddy IFS (Retd.) OSD Eco-Tourism, Dr. G Skylab General Manager, K Suman Eco-Tourism Projects Manager, Dr. Veera Kishore Botanist, V Lakshmareddy Plantation Manager Kothaguda RF, Deputy RO Srinasu Reddy, Samson Raju and staff and also UAE Consulate General Office staff were present.