Hyderabad cops initiate process of invoking PD Act against drug kingpin from Goa

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:28 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have initiated the process of invoking the PD Act against Edwin Nunes alias Edwin, who was arrested in a drug trafficking case, on Saturday. He is allegedly involved in three cases registered in the city.

Edwin, considered the kingpin of a drug trafficking network having links with around 50,000 persons across the India, was arrested in a well-coordinated operation by the Hyderabad Narcotics Control Bureau (HNEW) and the Ramgopalpet police. He was evading arrest since a three months.

A waiter-turned-drug kingpin having good contacts with the foreign drug smuggling syndicates, Edwin’s is allegedly one of the most influential drug traffickers operating from Anjuna in Goa.

“The process to invoke PD Act against him has begun and after necessary procedures, the orders are likely to be issued,” said a senior official of Hyderabad police.

Meanwhile, the police will file a petition before the court seeking custody of Edwin for further investigation. The police are trying to identify the network and nab all the persons connected to Edwin in Telangana and initiate action against them.