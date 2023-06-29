Hyderabad: Cops visit Etala’s home to discuss threat issue

DCP said that he would inform the DGP about the details of the meeting with Etela Rajender and appropriate decision will be taken in a few days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the life threat allegations made by Huzurabad MLA, Etela Rajender, Medchal DCP G.Sundeep met the BJP leader at his home in Shamirpet to discuss the security issue on Thursday.

Earlier, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao instructed the Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar to look into the threat perception of the MLA and take necessary steps accordingly. He further instructed to provide police security to Rajender if need be.

As per the orders of the DGP, the DCP along with ACP Venkat Reddy went to Rajender’s house and had a discussion for about half-an-hour. It is learned that Rajender had told the police officials that he has threat from a political rival and alleged that contract killers were hired to eliminate him.

The police team inspected the surroundings of Rajender’s house. The DCP said that he would inform the DGP about the details of the meeting with Etela Rajender and appropriate decision will be taken in a few days.

It is learnt that the union Home Ministry was also checking possibility to provide ‘Y category’ security to him.