Hyderabad CP convenes inter-department coordination meeting in view of Bakrid festival

The Inter-department coordination meeting was to discuss and meticulously plan the arrangements associated with combating the illegal transportation of cattle during this season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming Bakrid festival, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, convened an inter-department coordination meeting which attended by the officials from the tri-commissionerates, senior officials from GHMC, Transport department and Animal Husbandry department.

The meeting was to discuss and meticulously plan the arrangements associated with combating the illegal transportation of cattle during this season.

The City Police officials briefed on the various Acts that govern the transportation and slaughter of cattle and Anand emphasized the importance of interdepartmental coordination.

The GHMC and Animal Husbandry departments were urged to ensure the deployment of veterinary doctors at cattle holding points and 24/7 check posts following which the civic body officials informed that animal shelters were fully functional with adequate provisions of fodder and water to promptly accommodate any seized cattle.

Sanitization teams would be dispatched to clear roads, ponds, and open drains and emergency vehicles and veterinary teams would also be on standby to address any urgent situations. Joint inspection teams and static teams will man checkpoints round the clock.

A stern warning was issued against self-styled groups and individuals who take the law into their own hands and Anand urged that anyone with information regarding illegal cattle transport to report it to the authorities.

Senior officers and zonal DCPs were instructed to monitor potential troublemakers closely, conduct surprise checks, and ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements at mosques. Social media surveillance was also emphasized.

