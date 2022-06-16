Hyderabad CP holds Peace Committee Meet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:42 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has floated the idea of forming peace forces comprising of local youth at the ward level and exhorted the elders to be proactive in guiding them.

Speaking at a Central Peace and Welfare Committee meeting at his office on Thursday, Anand expressed confidence that the youth forces if formed, could play a stellar role to assist the concerned in collecting vital information and control the situation based on local needs.

Also warning trouble mongers on social media, Anand said the police had stepped up social media monitoring and action was being taken against persons trying to disturb peace, and urged leaders not to be carried away by fake messages calling upon communities to hold protests.

Ahead of the various festivals starting from June 30, top cops interacted with members of the peace committee, comprising representatives from various religions, and urged them to maintain peace.