Hyderabad CP visits Mahankali temple ahead of Jatara

Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with other police officials visited the Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad on Tuesday.

The Commissioner interacted with the temple managing committee regarding the ‘Mahankali Jatara’ to be held on Sunday and Monday.

Talking to the media, he said the police were making all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival. He appealed to the public to enjoy the cordial relationship existing between all communities in the city as Eid ul Adha and Bonalu festivals were being celebrated this week.

