Hyderabad: Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1.37 crore at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold weighing 2.279 kilograms worth Rs. 1.37 crores on Wednesday.

According to the custom officials, two passengers who arrived from Kuwait and Sharjah were smuggling the gold by concealing in undergarments. A total amount of 1083 grams of gold was seized from them.

In another case 1196 grams gold was found kept behind a passenger seat in an aircraft indicating that either some passenger left the gold for fear of getting caught or some airport or airlines staff was to pick up the consignment.

In a separate case, the officials seized 1, 01,000 foreign cigarettes being smuggled into the country. Three passengers who arrived from Cambodia via Bangkok were allegedly trying to smuggle the cigarettes into the country.

The trio were taken into custody. Further investigations are in progress, the officials informed.