Asifabad Collector inspects work on district library

Collector Venkatesh Dhotre asked the officials to take steps to expedite the work and throw it open to the public by a week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 08:24 PM

Collector Venkatesh Dhotre inspects work on library building in Asifabad on Wednesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre instructed officials to speed up work on the new building being taken up by the Libraries department spending Rs 1.50 lakh. He along with Roads and Buildings Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud inspected the work here on Wednesday.

Venkatesh asked the officials to take steps to expedite the work and throw it open to the public by a week. He said that the fund for the facility was granted by Telangana State Educational Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. He told them to utilise remaining funds for the district library. He advised them to keep study material available for aspirants of government jobs.

Also Read Venkatesh Dhotre assumes charge as Asifabad Collector

DRDO Surender, Assistant Engineer Kiran, Librarian Sadanandam and many others were present.