Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters using online trading app nabbed, Rs 9.8 Cr seized

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:06 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Representational image The suspects created an app named ‘Market Box’ and collected money promising high returns for investments and trading.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police busted an interstate cybercrime gang cheating people in the guise of an online trading app and recovered Rs.9.8 crore.

Police said the suspects, along with their accomplices, who were absconding, had created an app named ‘Market Box’ and collected money promising high returns for investments and trading.

They have reportedly cheated about 3,000 persons so far.