Hyderabad docs collaborate with T-Works to develop indigenous 3D endoscopic skull-base models

Endoscopic skull-base technique is a non-invasive procedure that is employed in complex neurosurgeries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: A team of neurosurgeons from Hyderabad have collaborated with T-Works and One Immersive Group, a city-based startup involved in immersive technologies, to develop indigenous 3D endoscopic skull-base models with virtual and mixed reality simulation, to train young neurosurgeons.

Endoscopic skull-base technique is a non-invasive procedure that is employed in complex neurosurgeries. However, to conduct such surgeries, neurosurgeons need practice, which is quite difficult to get, because of limitations in accessing cadavers.

To address such difficulties, neurosurgeons from Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) collaborated with product design engineers from T-Works, Simran and Sanjay Gajjala and Saiteja Alampally, from One Immersive Technology, to develop first indigenously developed 3D endoscopic skullbase model with virtual and mixed reality simulation.

“3D modeling and mixed reality are futures of training. Virtual simulation and mixed reality through oculus (VR head set) will help trainee neurosurgeons to understand pathology and practice surgery just like choreography practice so that they can perform it with ease in real life settings,” senior neurosurgeon at AIG, Dr. Abhirama Chandra Gabbita, said.

The anatomically accurate 3D models of skull-base that even showcase different anatomical pathways including fine details of the bone structure were developed by the product engineers at T Works.

“Such models are important for medical education and even pre-surgical planning and can aid medical students and young neurosurgeons in their training. All they have to do is wear the virtual reality headset Oculus and follow the instructions,” Dr Abhirama added.