| Hyderabad Drugs Case Suspects To Appear Before Police On Tuesday

Hyderabad: Drugs case suspects to appear before police on Tuesday

The trio is suspected to have purchased and consumed drugs from one Ram Chand and others.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Three suspects linked to the entertainment industry and allegedly involved in a drug case that was busted by the Gudimalkapur police early this month, will appear before the police on Tuesday.

The names of Surya, owner of Snort Pub at Madhapur, Ravi Uppalapti, a film producer and Kalahar Reddy, who is also associated with the film industry, figured during the interrogation of drug peddlers arrested by the TSNAB and Gudimalkapur police early this month.

The trio is suspected to have purchased and consumed drugs from one Ram Chand and others.

The trio had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. The court asked the police to follow due procedure against them following which the police issued a notice to them asking them to appear before them for questioning.

The trio will appear before the police.