Hyderabad: Dutch Health Minister visits NIMS

Along with the NIMS Director, Prof N Bheerappa and other senior doctors, he visited super-specialty health departments including urology, nephrology, high-end dialysis services facilities, cancer care facilities including the recently launched OP services in providing chemotherapy for patients.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Health Minister for Netherlands, Ernest Kuipers on Thursday visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to interact with the faculty, doctors and other care givers, in addition to witnessing the service delivery mechanism in hospital’s superspecialty wings.

Along with the NIMS Director, Prof N Bheerappa and other senior doctors, he visited super-specialty health departments including urology, nephrology, high-end dialysis services facilities, cancer care facilities including the recently launched OP services in providing chemotherapy for patients.

Later on, interacting with press persons, Ernest Kuipers said he wanted to have first-hand knowledge of the development that had taken place at NIMS. “Yesterday, I met the Health Minister, who suggested that I witness the development that has taken place at NIMS. This is a beautiful institute and I had detailed conservation with senior doctors and medical staff on various health care services,” he said.

Also Read AIIMS Bibinagar, AIIMS Bhopal identify potential therapeutic target for asthma