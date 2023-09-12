Hyderabad emerges GCC hubs of India

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: Having already established itself as India’s most preferred investment destination for global companies, Hyderabad is now emerging as one of the sought after cities in the country for Global Capability Centres (GCC) of multinational companies.

In the first half of this year, Hyderabad has been successful in impressing MNCs to set up seven new GCCs and to expand four existing ones, all in diverse fields. The only other city that matched the total of 11 in this aspect was Bengaluru, where three GCCs were expanded and eight new ones were announced.

According to NASSCOM’s India GCC Trends half yearly analysis report, Hyderabad, along with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, have emerged as key innovation hubs.

Besides assessing the developments in the first half of the year, the NASSCOM GCC trends report puts the spotlight on automotive, aerospace and defense sectors. According to the report, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and NCR are the three major hubs for aerospace and defense GCCs. These cities account for more than 80 per cent of the total GCC units in the country.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad house 75 per cent of the total installed talent in aerospace and defense GCCs. At present, though Bengaluru is ahead in terms of GCC units distribution in the aerospace sector, Hyderabad is fast catching up.

Nearly 22 per cent of the aerospace and defense GCCs have their centres in three or more cities. ER&D, IT, and BPM functions have approximately 62 per cent, 12 per cent and 26 per cent of the total installed talent in aerospace and defense respectively. Approximately, 50 per cent of the total aerospace and defense GCCs in India are US-based.

In the automotive sector, Hyderabad stands fifth among the cities in the country with GCC units distribution.

