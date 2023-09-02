Happening Telangana: Tier II cities see increase in highrises

Going by the building permission applications being filed on the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) for highrise structures, the State's Tier II cities are witnessing a rapid change in their skyline.

Published Date - 09:39 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: It is not just in Hyderabad, but the skyline in a few Tier II cities of the State is also changing fast. Several highrise structures are coming up in Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal cities in addition to conventional five-floor individual apartments.

Since November 2020, the number of applications (more than 15 square metres height) in tier II and III cities being filed on TS–bPASS is steadily increasing. Interestingly, this trend is not limited to Rangareddy and Medchal, which are near to Hyderabad, but is spreading across different districts. For instance, since November 2020, 104 applications have been filed in Karimnagar, while there were 195 in Khammam, 674 in Sangareddy and 276 in Hanamkonda.

Similarly, 79 applications were filed in Nizamabad, 66 in Mahabubnagar, 47 in Nalgonda, 47 in Mancherial and 31 in Suryapet.

There are multiple factors behind this trend. Beginning from the fast, transparent and systematic building permission approval system (TS-Bpass), increased income levels of people and changing lifestyles etc, many factors have contributed to this change, officials say.

“Irrespective of the factors, this is a positive development. Till a few years ago, mostly five-floor apartments used to be constructed in tier II cities of Karimnagar and Warangal but the trend is changing. Now, 10 to 12 floors highrise structures are coming up in these cities,” said CREDAI Telangana president Prem Kumar Reddy.

With increased income, many people are booking flats in different highrise projects. This apart, people’s lifestyle is also changing, especially with children working in corporate companies at Hyderabad, Benguluru and other cities, people are opting for apartment life, he said.

With different amenities, especially walking areas, community halls and security being provided in the projects, many prospective buyers were opting flats over independent houses. More importantly, with land becoming premium across the State, owning an independent house was slowly getting beyond the budgets of many people, particularly middle income groups.

Though, a bit late, Tier II cities in Telangana are also now getting on par with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka. “We are definitely catching up with them in terms of infrastructure development and positivity in the market” Prem Kumar Reddy added.