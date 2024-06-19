| Hyderabad Enjoys Respite With Pleasant Weather Thunderstorm Warning In Telangana For Next Five Days

In Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall of 3.5 mm, on Tuesday.

19 June 2024

A man peddles his rickshaw with an iron beam amidst hot and humid weather conditions for a livelihood at Yousufguda on Tuesday. Photo: Anand Dharmna

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced much-needed respite from the heat on Wednesday, with most parts of the city recording temperatures between 30°C to 34°C under pleasant, cloudy skies. This brief relief comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorms across various districts of Telangana over the next five days.

On Tuesday, Mulugu recorded the highest rainfall in Telangana, with 96.3 mm. In Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall of 3.5 mm. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, indicating thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls expected until June 23 at various districts in the state.

For today, thunderstorms are anticipated in several districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalle, Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Khammam, Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad.

Tomorrow’s forecast predicts rainfall for Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu.

Looking ahead to June 21, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad are expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD also forecasts thunderstorms and lightning for northern Telangana districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, and B. Kothagudem.

In Hyderabad, scattered light to moderate rainfall is forecast until Saturday across all zones, including Charminar, Khairathabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.