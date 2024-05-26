Hyderabad sees dramatic weather change, witnesses heavy thunderstorms after hot noon

The weather oscillated between sunny, cloudy, and back to sunny, creating a chaotic atmosphere

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: After a severe hot noon, Hyderabad on Sunday experienced a dramatic weather shift as heavy winds and thunderstorms, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, descended upon the city. The weather oscillated between sunny, cloudy, and back to sunny, creating a chaotic atmosphere.

In approximately 30 minutes, residents experienced powerful winds and heavy rainfall across many areas of the city. Rapidly moving but severe thunderstorm accimpanied with intense rains were observed in areas such as Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, OU, Secunderabad, Himayat Nagar, Saroornagar, Amberpet, and other localities.

Videos of doors being blown open, and huts being destroyed went viral on social media platforms. On Sunday, most areas of Hyderabad experienced temperatures ranging from 40 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius, with Uppal being the the highest at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, blistering temperatures were observed in Telangana, with readings hitting 47 degrees Celsius in several districts. Karimnagar recorded the highest temperature at 47 degrees Celsius, followed by Jagtial at 46.5 degrees Celsius, Peddapalli at 46.4 degrees Celsius, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad at 45.9 degrees Celsius, Mancherial at 45.8 degrees Celsius, Adilabad at 45.7 degrees Celsius, and Nirmal at 45 degrees Celsius.

For Monday, the forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with similar wind patterns but no significant weather impacts. The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad has further announced that dry weather is expected to prevail across Telangana for the next five days. A rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected.