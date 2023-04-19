Hyderabad: EPTRI to organise two-day Residential Capacity Building Programme

Being organised in association with Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBDB), the programme is funded by National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), Government of India (GoI).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI) is organizing a two-day Residential Capacity Building Programme for the representatives of Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) on ‘Implementation of Biological Diversity Act 2002’.

The primary mandate of BMCs is the preparation of Peoples’ Biodiversity Register (PBR) of a particular area in consultation with the local people. The role of BMCs is to maintain this Register giving information about the details of the access to biological resources and traditional knowledge granted, the collection fee imposed and benefits derived and the mode of their sharing.

BMCs are responsible for promoting conservation, sustainable use and documentation of biological diversity including preservation of habitats, conservation of land races, folk varieties and cultivators, domesticated stocks and breeds of animals and microorganisms, a press release said.

NBA Secretary, Dr. B. Balaji, attended the inaugural and while stressing upon the importance of biodiversity, motivated to conserve natural resources sustainably.