Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at BJP State headquarters

A minor fire broke out at the BJP state headquarters at Nampally when party workers burst fire crackers as part of celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at the BJP state headquarters at Nampally when party workers burst fire crackers as part of celebrations on winning the assembly elections in Gujarat on Thursday.

Officials said no casualties were reported in the incident, but advertisement flexes and cable wires were damaged. The flames were immediately doused off by the fire department officials.

The incident led to panic in the party workers, locals and motorists passing through the route.