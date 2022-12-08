Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death from building in Jeedimetla

Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: A newly wed woman died, allegedly by suicide by jumping from a multi-storied building in Jeedimetla, on Thursday. Family problems are suspected to be the reason, police said.

The woman K.Sailaja alias Shailu (20), was married to Ganga Prasad and the couple was staying in an apartment at Sri Sai Colony in Jeedimetla.

Police said around 4 am, she went on the second floor of the apartment and jumped from there. She fell on the ground and died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries.

On hearing the thud, the apartment security guard and residents rushed out and found her lying dead in a pool of blood. The Jeedimetla police took up investigation and based on a complaint from Shailu’s family, a case was registered.

Officials said the case was being investigated from all possible angles. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy later in the day.