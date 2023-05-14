Hyderabad: Fire mishap at house unearths unaccounted cash of Rs 1.65 crore

Fire mishap in the house of a senior official of a private company ended up bringing to light around Rs. 1.65 crore 'unaccounted cash'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: A fire mishap in the house of a senior official of a private company ended up bringing to light around Rs. 1.65 crore ‘unaccounted cash’ that was kept in the building.

According to the Gopalpuram police, a fire was reported at a house in Regimental Bazaar belonging to one Srinivas, who works as a DGM with a private company. A fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot and the flames were doused.

According to Gopalapuram Inspector, Sai Eshwar Goud, old furniture and some trash dumped on the ground floor caught fire. “Before the fire could spread, we called in the fire department and fire fighters doused the flames,” he said.

However, the police who were monitoring the fire fighting exercise received information of cash kept on the first floor. “We immediately went into the building and seized Rs. 1,64,46,000 cash kept in the house. Some gold and silver articles were also found,” Eshwar Goud said.

The police seized the cash and shifted it to the police station. The income tax officials were informed about it.