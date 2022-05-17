Hyderabad firm develops data portal for Niti Aayog

Published Date - 10:57 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Object Technology Solutions India (OTSI) has developed Niti Aayog’s National Data and Analytics Platform (NDAP), which was launched last week. The noted technology company was selected as the technical partner to build the portal with inputs from Niti Aayog.

The NDAP platform developed by OTSI aims to standardise data across sources and provide flexible analytics that makes it easy for users to analyse information using multiple datasets. The portal will help citizens, policymakers, academics, researchers, institutions, international organisations, etc. to easily analyse data across the departments by merging various datasets without any hassles. The portal currently offers 203 datasets from more than 47 Central Government Ministries and agencies and across 14 sectors and will add new datasets up to the village level in the future.

While many government departments have public dashboards with options to download data, some are available as image files while others are in PDF format, making it difficult to compile information. The analysis of data across departments is another key challenge. Data collected by various departments is incoherent due to different standards for common indicators and such difficulties have been addressed in NDAP.

The portal has also implemented an algorithm to track the changes in the data published within the websites of various departments and reprocess the newly available data into the NDAP platform with minimal manual intervention.

“Using specially designed algorithms, the data fetched from various Government portals is processed to ensure uniformity in semantics so that two different datasets can be compared. This means that our software enables government data to be presented in a user-friendly format, and promote data-driven decision making and research. As of today, we have analysed and processed more than 30,000 source files from various departments and combined them into 203 datasets on NDAP,” said Chandra Talluri, CEO, OTSI.