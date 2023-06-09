Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam administered to people after three years

The fish prasadam distribution commenced at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Friday morning. It will continue till Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Returning after a hiatus of three years to Exhibition Grounds, the fish prasadam distribution commenced here on Friday morning. It is expected to continue till Saturday morning.

Owing to Covid scenario, the annual fish prasadam distribution, which draws large crowds, was not held for the last three years. Scores of people with a belief that taking the fish prasadam on Mrigasira Karthi day helps combat respiratory ailments, thronged the venue.

The Bathini family which has been distributing the fish prasadam for last 177 years, said adequate amounts of prasadam has been kept ready to ensure everyone who come to the venue, receives it. “People from different faiths and from different parts of the country come and take the prasadam,” a member of the family said.

This prasadam is a fiercely guarded recipe of the Bathini family and is a yellow paste that is stuffed inside the mouth of a live murrel fish. This live fish is then swallowed without drinking water.

Several families from different States including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, have been arriving at the venue for the last three days. The city administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event and ensure that those queuing up here do not face any problems. Joining hands, several voluntary groups have arranged food and water for people at the venue.