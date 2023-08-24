Hyderabad: Five including three minor boys nabbed, 1.4 kg of ganja seized

Another 15 persons who were buying the contraband from them and consuming it were also caught

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team caught five ganja peddlers including three minor boys and seized 1.4 kg of ganja. Another 15 persons who were buying the contraband from them and consuming it were also caught.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team raided a few places in Borabanda and caught the persons consuming ganja. On information provided by them the police rounded up Farooq, Somnath and three minors who were selling ganja to consumers.

All the persons who were caught were handed over to Borabanda police station along with the property for further action.