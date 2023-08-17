Hyderabad: Five member gang, 44 kgs of ganja seized

01:21 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A five member gang involved in ganja trade was arrested by the police on Thursday. The police seized 44 kgs of ganja, two cars, eight mobile phones and cash Rs 12 lakh.

The arrested persons are Vankudoth Veeranna (33), Ajmera Veeranna (21), Surneni Manoj (20), Merugu Madhu (39), Prashanth Naik (27) and Mohd Jahangir (40).

Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau Director C V Anand, said the gang was procuring the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and supplying to a person Nikhil in Bheed district of Maharashtra.

“For every operation Veerana used a new SIM card. He used high end cars to transport the ganja to the destination and at toll gates introduced himself as a police officer,” said Anand.

One of the arrested persons Prashanth Naik works with Greyhounds police.