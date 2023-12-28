Hyderabad: Foggy conditions ease, minimum temperature surpasses norm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Foggy conditions ease, minimum temperature surpasses normAfter facing intense foggy conditions, Hyderabad experienced a notable improvement in visibility, particularly at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Thursday.

The fog had caused disruptions in routine activities and travel, particularly from Monday to Wednesday. However, the latest reports indicate a substantial enhancement in visibility levels.

On Thursday, the RGIA recorded a visibility of around 1 kilometer, marking a significant improvement from the low visibility experienced earlier in the week. In the early hours, the visibility at RGIA stood at approximately 1.2 kilometers.

The city also witnessed a change in temperature patterns. The minimum temperature in Hyderabad settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was notably higher than the normal average of 15.2 degrees Celsius for this time of the year.

Officials have advised caution despite the improved conditions, urging residents and commuters to remain vigilant while traveling, especially during the early hours of the day when foggy conditions might still prevail in certain areas.