Hyderabad: Four more held in fingerprint scam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Four persons, who were allegedly involved in the fingerprints surgery scam busted last month by the Rachakonda Police, were arrested on Wednesday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Those arrested on Wednesday were Kamalesh, 32 and Vishal Kumar Seth, 34, of Rajasthan, and Basheer Abdul Khader, 45 and Mohammed Rafi, 51, of Kerala.

Also Read Hyderabad police, GHMC bust synthetic fingerprint scam

On August 29, the Rachakonda police had arrested Naga Muneswar Reddy, Sagabala Venkat Ramana, B Shiva Shankar Reddy and Rendla Rama Krishna Reddy from a hotel in Ghatkesar. The gang was allegedly performing surgeries to alter fingerprints for people who were deported from Kuwait to change their biological fingerprint impressions. After the surgery, there would be slight change in the fingerprint pattern, which the biometric machines at the Kuwait Airport failed to detect, in turn prompting Immigration officials to allow the persons who had assumed new identities.

Four more persons, Ahmed, Muneer, Maya and a woman who was yet to be identified are suspects in the case and are still at large.