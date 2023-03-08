Hyderabad: Free health camp for LGBTQIA community on March 11

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Queer Nilayam, an NGO that works for LGBTQIA welfare in Hyderabad, is organizing a free health camp for the LGBTQIA community in Phoenix Arena here on March 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The medical facilities available at the camp include blood donation, dental checkup, eye testing, diabetes, kidney function, cholesterol and BMI tests, counseling for hormonal therapy, general medicine, general Dysphoria, HIV/STD/STI tests and prep medicines, a press release said.

A panel discussion is also being organised by two transgender doctors from Osmania Hospital and two doctors from Care Hospital from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm, it said. The expected footfall is 300 to 400 people from the LGBTQIA community, the press release said, adding that there will be food stalls to cater to the crowd.