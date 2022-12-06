Hyderabad: Gang of robbers arrested by Gopalapuram police

The Gopalapuram police arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in four robberies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

The arrested persons were identified as Mohd Khaled (25) of Hafezbaba Nagar, Mohd Mahboob Pasha (32) of Saroornagar, Mohd Abdul Hassan (31) of Chanchalguda and Mohd Khan (35) of Yakutpura. One person Fasi Ahmed is absconding.

According to the police, the gang moved around in cars and identified persons in search of public transport or private cabs. On pretext of dropping them at a certain place they would ask them to sit in the cab and later rob them of their belongings.

Following a complaint from an IT employee, Shaik Afsar Jani of Secunderabad, the police identified and arrested the offenders. The gang had robbed Afsar of his belongings after offering him a ride.

All the four persons were produced before the court and remanded.