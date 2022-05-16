Hyderabad: GHMC to build four community halls

Published Date - 11:52 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: A city is often measured by what it has for its people, and in that sense, Hyderabad is seeing more infrastructure and amenities for its citizens than ever before. Apart from the flyovers, link roads and parks, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now focusing on amenities as well, with the civic body speeding up its proposals to construct four community halls for economically weaker sections.

Tenders have already been called for to build these facilities at Indira Nagar 2BHK Housing Colony, BJR Nagar and Khairatabad Market Road (near Khairatabad Ganesh Mandap), all in the Khairatabad ward, while the fourth community hall will be at Pochamma Basthi in Somajiguda ward.

These community halls are being built to be utilised for various purposes. Some of the existing community halls have been converted into libraries equipped with computers. In many areas, they are being used for recreational purposes, indoor sports and to perform functions. In addition, they are also being utilised as polling booths, for activities taken up by the State government for various initiatives aimed at the urban poor and to organise health camps among other activities.

“The usage of the community hall is decided by the elected representatives and the locals of that area. As all these four facilities are located in slums, they will be of great use to the poor,” a GHMC official said.

The GHMC is also building multipurpose function halls in different parts of the city. These facilities too are utilised mostly by the poor to perform marriages and other functions as they are leased at cheaper rates compared to private banquet halls.

The facilities in Kukatpally Housing Board Colony Phase 4 and Sitaphalmandi, Secunderabad are examples of the multi-purpose function halls that have turned into boons for people with scores of marriages being performed in them. The facilities at multi-purpose function halls are on par with the halls operated by private players, officials said.

