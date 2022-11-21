Hyderabad Globe FC lift TFA Football League title

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Globe FC crowned champions of the Telangana Football Association (TFA) B-Division Shiv Kumarlal Football League Championship held at the Gymkhana Football Ground, Secunderabad on Monday.
MD Suhrab scored a brace as Hyderabad Globe defeated Royal United FC 2-0 in the final to clinch the title.
Telangana Football Association president Mohd Ali Rafath, Secretary TFA G P Palguna, and former international footballer Shabbir Ali distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up. All the executive members of TFA, coaches and referees across from the State presented in the event.
Result: Hyderabad Globe FC 2 (MD Suhrab 2) bt Royal United FC 0.