Hyderabad Globe FC lift TFA Football League title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Globe FC crowned champions of the Telangana Football Association (TFA) B-Division Shiv Kumarlal Football League Championship held at the Gymkhana Football Ground, Secunderabad on Monday.

MD Suhrab scored a brace as Hyderabad Globe defeated Royal United FC 2-0 in the final to clinch the title.

Telangana Football Association president Mohd Ali Rafath, Secretary TFA G P Palguna, and former international footballer Shabbir Ali distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up. All the executive members of TFA, coaches and referees across from the State presented in the event.

Result: Hyderabad Globe FC 2 (MD Suhrab 2) bt Royal United FC 0.