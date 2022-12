Hyderabad: Gold seized from passenger at RGI Airport

Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad customs officials seized 800 grams of gold from a passenger at RGI Shamshabad airport on Monday. The passenger arrived from Dubai and had concealed the gold bar weighing 802 grams.

On checking, the customs officials found the gold bar and seized it. A case is registered and investigation going on.