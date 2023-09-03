Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 48.79 lakhs seized at RGI Airport

The passenger who arrived from Dubai had concealed the gold pieces in a mixer motor and attempted to smuggle it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The customs department officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Shamshabad seized 819 grams of gold from a passenger on Saturday.

The passenger who arrived from Dubai had concealed the gold pieces in a mixer motor and attempted to smuggle it.

His attempt was foiled by alert officials during the passenger profiling and checking exercise, the customs department stated.

The value of the gold is about Rs. 48.79 lakhs.