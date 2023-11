| Hyderabad Gold Worth Rs 61 21 Lakh Seized From Three Passengers At Rgia

Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 61.21 lakh seized from three passengers at RGIA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:05 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) caught three passengers in different incidents coming from Dubai and Jeddah and seized gold weighing 970.4 grams worth Rs. 61.21 lakh on Wednesday night.

Further investigation is on.