Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 20.59 lakh seized at RGIA airport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:38 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit officials of customs department caught a passenger at RGI Airport, Shamshabad for smuggling gold and seized 397 grams of the precious yellow metal on Monday.

The passenger who arrived from Sharjah was carrying the gold valued at Rs. 20.59 lakh in the form of bangles and gold chains and did not disclose about it to the officials.

On checking the baggage the gold was recovered and seized. A case is registered.