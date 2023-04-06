Hyderabad: Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra begins on a festive note

Different parts of Hyderabad witnessed spells of summer showers briefly impacting the progress of the procession in some places.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:34 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Hanuman Jayanthi Shobha Yatra procession began on a festive note from the Sri Ram Mandir at Gowliguda on Thursday. A few thousand people joined the procession as it was passing through Gowliguda, Koti, Sultan Bazaar. The procession will culminate at Hanuman Mandir in Tadbund Secunderabad around 8 pm.

Carrying saffron flags and banners, the participants joined the procession at various points. A group of women participants adorning saffron turbans riding two wheelers are leading the procession. Children sitting atop horses and camels have also joined the procession. Enroute several tributary processions will join the main procession.

Around 2.30 pm, different parts of the city witnessed spells of summer showers briefly impacting the progress of the procession in some places.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements on the procession route covering a distance of 12 km. Traffic restrictions have been announced on the procession route by the Hyderabad police. Senior police officials are supervising the security bandobast of the procession from the command and control centre.

Raja Singh Arrested:

Meanwhile, the Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh was taken into custody by the Hyderabad police. He was taken into preventive custody when he attempted to join the Hanuman Jayanthi rally at Gowliguda on Thursday afternoon.

A police team reached the house of the legislator and informed that there are restrictions on his joining the procession. He was later shifted to Mangalhat police station.