Hyderabad: Here’s showtime schedule for Durgam Cheruvu’s newly-opened musical fountains

HMDA has added a new attraction to the city's tourism landscape with the installation of two expansive musical fountains flanking the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:01 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has added a new attraction to the city’s tourism landscape with the installation of two expansive musical fountains flanking the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge. The fountains, measuring an impressive 40 meters in length and 10 meters in width, were unveiled to the public on Monday.

These musical fountains are set to become a prominent feature of Hyderabad’s evening ambiance. Starting from 7:00 pm and continuing until 10:00 pm every evening, residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the captivating water and light displays synchronized to a musical soundtrack.

The strategic placement of these fountains on either side of the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge is expected to create a stunning visual spectacle, further enhancing the aesthetic appeal of this area, which is already a popular destination for both locals and visitors.