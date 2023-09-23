Telangana: Fire Services dept visits Ganesh pandals to check for fire safety measures

So far, the firemen have visited 1,980 pandals in Telangana and will continue the exercise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

The fire services is deploying the fire tenders on the procession routes and immersion points along with boats in water bodies to attend any untoward eventualities.

Hyderabad: With an aim of preventing fire mishaps at Ganesh pandals, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is visiting the pandals to check for fire safety measures and suggest preventive measures.

Since the beginning of the festival, the firemen are going to the pandals and meeting the organizers. “We are enlightening them about fire safety aspects and explaining them measures to be initiated to prevent fire accidents. Emphasis is laid to brief them about small mistakes that usually occur while placing the lamps and lights,” said DG (Fire Services) Y Nagi Reddy.

So far, the firemen have visited 1,980 pandals in the State and will continue the exercise. The fire department had already deployed fire tenders and mist bullets at important Ganesh pandals to attend any emergency calls. The fire tenders are deployed round-the-clock.

The fire services is also coordinating with other departments and deploying the fire tenders on the procession routes and immersion points along with boats in water bodies to attend any untoward eventualities.

Also Read Telangana: Muslim family in Khammam sets up Ganesh pandal