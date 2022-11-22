Hyderabad: HPCL CMD delivers ASCI lecture

Published Date - 09:50 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Dr Pushp Kumar Joshi on Tuesday said that due to better adaptability, humility and inherent values, many Indians are now preferred to lead large corporations around the world.

Delivering Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) public lecture on ‘People Oriented Business Growth’, Dr Joshi said, “our Indian DNA contains a spiritual component. Adaptability, humility, and the values that we uphold are major traits for being preferred to lead companies. Work is just an aspect of life and life in-turn is more than work. There is no substitute for dedication and emotional intelligence.”

Employees must be given a sense of purpose so that they can add value to their work and be happy to work for the organisation. The purpose of human life is not only to earn a living, but also to serve a larger purpose. When an organisation hires human resources, it hires a complete package of human qualities, he said.

Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, DG (i/c), ASCI, K Padmanabhaiah, Chairman-ASCI and several other senior office bearers were present.