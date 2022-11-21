Hyderabad: Lecture on ‘People Oriented Business Growth’ at ASCI

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:20 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Dr Pushp Kumar Joshi will deliver a lecture on ‘People Oriented Business Growth’ from 4.30 pm at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Bella Vista campus, Raj Bhavan Road on Tuesday.

The welcome address for the lecture series will be delivered by Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, DG (i/c), ASCI while Chairman, Court of Governors, ASCI, Dr K Padmanabhaiah will present the opening remarks.

The ASCI lecture of CMD, HPCL, Dr Pushp Kumar Joshi will be followed by a session of question and answers.