KCR’s determination made SRLIP possible: ex-MP Nama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 07:55 PM

Khammam: Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao said the successful trial run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) was the result of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s firm determination to irrigate farm lands in erstwhile Khammam.

In a statement here on Friday, he noted that the long-standing desire of the people of the district was fulfilled due to the great efforts of modern Bhagiratha, Chandrashekhar Rao. It was happy to see that lakhs of acres of land in the district would become fertile and the credit for this project belongs to the former Chief Minister.

Chandrashekhar Rao took up the project ambitiously with great foresight and spent a large amount of funds on the project to get rid of drought conditions in the district. With the first phase of the SRLIP pump house, Godavari waters would irrigate lakhs of acres, the ex-MP said.

Nageswara Rao said that the project would bring light into the lives of the farmers of Khammam district. Major works related to the project were completed during the previous BRS government. He congratulated irrigation officials and staff who were part of the project’s success.

Meanwhile, former MLA Rega Kantha Rao and BRS senior leader Dindigala Rajender performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Chandrashekhar Rao at the SRLIP pump house at BG Kothur village of Aswapuram mandal in Kothagudem district marking the success of the trial run.